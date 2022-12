In surprising news today, Bigg Boss 13 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married. The actress tied the knot in a very private ceremony today leaving her fans shocked. Devoleena would be having the last laugh after seeing the reactions of the fans on social media. It was a shock for all the fans of the actress who thought it to be another publicity gimmick by the actress. But it is true. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has married the love of her life, Shahnawaz Shaikh and is very happy it seems. The actress has been having her post-wedding rituals currently and a video of the same is going viral. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee marries Shanawaz Shaikh: A look at Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress’ linkups, heartbreaks, love story and more

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins the post-wedding ritual

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins the post-wedding ritual

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is trending big time in Entertainment News today. The actress is all over the news with her sudden shaadi which everyone thought would be a video shoot or a song shoot. However, now, the actress' video of winning a post-wedding ritual of finding the ring. In the video shared online, we see Devoleena and Shahnawaz putting their hands in the bowl to find the ring, a fun ritual which is touted to reveal who will be the dominant one in the relationship/marriage. Devoleena won without breaking a sweat!

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh's wedding ritual video here:

Who is Shahnawaz Shaikh, the guy Devoleena Bhattacharjee married?

Who is Shahnawaz Shaikh, the guy Devoleena Bhattacharjee married?

Shahnawaz Shaikh does not belong to the industry. Devoleena has known him for a long time. He has been giving her training in fitness. Shahnawaz is a gym trainer by profession, claim media reports. They have known each other for a while. The actress and Shahnawaz a couple of years ago, before entering Bigg Boss 14, decided to take their friendship to the next level. They feared losing each other and hence, started dating him. Devoleena lovingly calls him Shonu.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.