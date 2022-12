Devoleena Bhattacharjee's marriage with Shanawaz has been making a lot of headlines due to it being an interfaith marriage. And now the latest buzz is that Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant brother Andeep Bhattacharjee is unhappy with her marriage and he shared a cryptic post soon after her marriage that only leaves everyone speculating that he is against the marriage. He took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post soon after Devoleena's marriage. Netizens called him a brave man and insisted he save his sister. Devoleena is getting trolled and her marriage is termed as 'Love Jihad'. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Richa Chadha: Actresses who married Muslim men and faced strong criticism over love jihad

Meanwhile Devoleena's happiness has no boundaries and she has been posting some adorable picture of her from her wedding festivities. Just a while ago, Devoleena took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her from the wedding ceremony that only shows she is immensely happy. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee targeted by trolls; say 'rest in fridge' as they bring up Love Jihad and Aftab Poonawala case

Devoleena has been also facing massive criticism for getting married to Shanwaz Shaikh. People are slamming at the actress and are questioning what did she in him and got married and they find him not so good looking compared to the actress. But like they say you know when is the right time and who is the person. Love is love. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Mouni Roy; television actresses who got married in 2022 [Watch Video]

Watch the video Devoleena's wedding festivities winning hearts, and her fans have come out in full support of the actress.

Meanwhile Shanawaz too replied to all the hatred and judgments he has been facing after marriage with Devoleena. He took to his Instagram nd wrote, " Stay away from the kind of people who are quick to judge yet slow to understand ".