Mohit Raina had a hush-hush wedding in 2021. And now, he has also turned parent. Yes, you read that right. Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi have welcomed a baby girl. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor took to his social media handle to share the happy news with his fans. And just like his wedding, Mohit kept this one a secret too. The actor has now shared a very adorable post welcoming his daughter to their family. Check out the happy news he shared in an adorable post below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh mocked at first couple appearance, Mohit Raina debunks split with wife rumours and more

Mohit Raina welcomes a baby girl

Mohit Raina and wife Aditi have made it to the Entertainment News. The husband-wife duo have embraced parenthood by welcoming a babygirl into their family. The Kaafir and URI: The Surgical Strike actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture announcing the arrival of his little one. The picture features the hands of a family of three, Mohit, Aditi and their baby girl. "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl," Mohit captioned the sweet post. Check it out here: Also Read - Mohit Raina, Aditi Sharma marriage in trouble? These couples split within the initial phase of their marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

Mohit and Aditi's marriage

Mohit Raina and Aditi recently grabbed headlines for a bizarre rumour which said that Aditi and Mohit are having trouble in their marriage. It was just in December, during their wedding anniversary, that they made news of having marital problems. However, the Bhaukaal actor strongly refuted the rumours stating that he and Aditi were in Himachal celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Also Read - Year-Ender 2022: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mouni Roy and more TV celebs who tied the knot this year [View Pics]

Mohit Raina also shared an anniversary post on 24th December. It was a picture from the hilly mountains of Himachal. They seem to be trekking. Aditi is seen sitting at a local home while Mohit is seen posing alongside her. Nobody had an inkling that they were expecting back then! Mohit has always kept his personal life private.

Congratulations to the new parents!