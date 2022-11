Fahmaan Khan is back as Ravi Randhawa on the show, Dharam Patni. The actor is on a career high as his work on the show Imlie has been appreciated by one and all. Talking about the role, he told Bollywood Life that Ravi is a very vibrant young man who does not shy away from expressing his love. "In his life, he comes across this girl who leaves him tongue-tied. He is uncomfortable with the situation but equally intrigued," he says. Star Plus' show Imlie saw terrific ratings and Fahmaan Khan got the love of millions for the nuanced performance of the media tycoon Aryan Singh Rathore. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui roasts Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer in the most EPIC manner [View Post]

The star admitted that he is indeed feeling the pressure. He told us, "The other day I was having dinner on my balcony. My friend was there and I looked a bit zoned out. He asked me if I was nervous, and I was like yes there is this new show coming. He told me a very good thing. He said that it was this pressure that prevented me from being complacent. My friend said if you feel the pressure, you will do well."

Fahmaan Khan is full of appreciation for his co-star Kritika Singh Yadav. He says, "She is very simple and sweet girl. Kritika is very talented. I do pull her leg. And at times, she answers back with a ban. She is a darling." Well, fans are hoping that Dharam Patni will be promoted soon on Bigg Boss 16 so fans can see the reunion of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan. He told us, "Honestly, I have no idea of when we will go to Bigg Boss 16 to promote the show. As of now, there is this press conference. This is upto the makers and channel."

Fans of Fahmaan Khan are thrilled that he is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor. He told Bollywood Life, "I am glad to work with Ekta Kapoor. I feel good that it has happened in this stage of my career. I have the confidence that I can deliver what she expects. Ekta Kapoor is a perfectionist."

The show Dharam Patni is about marriage and finding the perfect soul mate. So, what are Fahmaan Khan's thoughts on marriage? The hunk bursts out laughing and says, "I am a guy who lives on the edge. I can get married tomorrow too. But I just need to find the girl," he signs off.