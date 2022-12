Fans of Fahmaan Khan will finally get to see him on Dharam Patnii. Fans have been super supportive of the show so far. Fahmaan Khan is playing the role of Ravi Randhawa, a business tycoon. In the coming episode, we will see that Fahmaan Khan makes a dashing entry as Ravi to save the leading lady, Kritika Singh Yadav. Fans just cannot wait to see him. On the show, we know that Kritika is playing the role of a girl from Junagadh in Gujarat. The story later shifts to Mumbai. Fahmaan Khan is doing his first show with Ekta Kapoor. Take a look at the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Waghchoure of Golden Boys CONFIRMED as a wild card contestant; 4 more 'challengers' to enter Salman Khan's show? [VIEW LIST]

.. “The real Hero is that who remains hero even in the darkness ?”... What an entry man, BGM,swag walk ,and upcoming signature kick with sparking voice making night dreamy ?.. just can't wait for tomorrow episode... #FahmaanKhan #RaviRandhawa #DharamPatnii pic.twitter.com/ozHeTgvF3O — MEGHAAN_KI_DUNIYA (@MeghaanDuniya) November 30, 2022

One simple walk in the dark tonight but tomorrow #RaviRandhawa will shine as bright as SUNLIGHT ? @fahmaankhan UR CHARSIMATIC presence makes heads turn ♥️ U said Pressure 2 deliver?Ya Right! The pressure our ♥️ is feeling right now is REAL?#fahmaankhan #DharamPatnii #Bb16 pic.twitter.com/UoT31IeZB3 — Heavenly (@heavenly01234) November 30, 2022

We can see that there is immense excitement for the same. Fahmaan Khan said he is under pressure to deliver. The hunk is making a grand comeback after the super success of Imlie where his character of Aryan Singh Rathore conquered hearts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reveals Fahmaan Khan and she will marry ONLY if