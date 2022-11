Finally, the promo of Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav's Dharam Patnii is here. On the show, we can see two couples. It is evident that one of them is stuck in a relationship that looks a bit troubled. We can see Fahmaan Khan as an adoring husband. In the promo, he is dressed in denims with a black turtleneck top. Fans have compared the look with that of Guru Randhawa. The show will have one more actress and actor. The setting of the promo is a marketplace. Take a look at the promo below which should be out soon...

Fahmaan Khan fans are happy to see the promo. Twitter is already full of praise on how good the actor is looking. It is totally different from the suave and imposing personality of Aryan Singh Rathore. Take a look at the tweets from fans...

I am now super excited and happy for my fahmaan as RR,I can't express in words but now I am a having a proud feeling that I am a fan of him,see his bubbly cute nature and expressions???? loved it,and others also look promising,All the best to whole cast.#Dharampatni. https://t.co/JF2ncBTyfp — Radha Krishna (@RadhaKr76689858) November 4, 2022

#RaviRandawa looks like happy and carefree character like Randeep.

Cant wait to watch you create magic on the screen and make us fall in love with Ravi.❤️#FahmaanKhan #DharamPatnii #PKSVDP

DHARAMPATNII PROMO OUT pic.twitter.com/Qo6EQggidy — Diya (@raisebar4gud) November 4, 2022

Woow yaar the promo is amazing.Our fahmmy is looking fantastic.??❤️

Superrr excited for this..??

Can't waittt.

All the very besttt to the entire team of #DharamPatnii#FahmaanKhan ❤️ https://t.co/zoewysJENd — Puja❤️SuMaan (@ItssPujaa) November 4, 2022

Fahmaan Khan got love from millions all over India after his sensational performance as Aryan Singh Rathore on the TV show, Imlie. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer created unforgettable chemistry on that show.