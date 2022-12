Kundali Bhagya actor and Kasautii Zindagii Kay star recently collaborated for their latest track Aabaad and they reflected pain and agony of the estranged lovers in their heart-wrenching tale of love. Also Read - Ram Kapoor buys swanky Ferrari Portofino; list of TV actors who own luxe, more expensive cars than Bollywood stars

The song exhibits a mix of emotions and shows how a lover recalls the time he spent with his beloved and how they had fun together but now the situation has changed and they are no longer with each other. Dheeraj and Aamna's chemistry has done wonders in the music video and they have now become people's favourite.

Talking about his working experience with Aamna, Dheeraj said that he had a whale of a time and want to believe that it is going to be the best love song of this year. The music video was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan and the sizzling chemistry between the two well-known faces of the TV industry just made the romantic track even more special.

The music video is directed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. The song is in the soulful voice of Prateek Gandhi, and the heart touching lyrics are written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The cinematography of the video is done by Chetan Dholi, and it is produced by Yellow Strings Entertainment.

Dheeraj is known for his shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, . He also hosted reality shows like , DID: Battle of the Champions and was recently seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Sherdil Shergill.

Aamna was seen in Kahii To Hoga, Kumkum, , among others. She recently made her OTT debut in the psychological thriller series Damaged 3. Her role of a cop challenged her as an actor and pushed her out of her comfort zone.