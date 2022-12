Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora tied the knot on 16 November 2016 and ever since have been dishing out couples goals every single day. Just this year, Dheeraj and Vinny welcomed a baby boy who they have named Zayn Dhoopar. Little Zayn is a couple of old (born August 10). He was away from the public eye for a long time now. But on the occasion of Christmas, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora finally decided to introduce everyone to their little Santa Claus, Zayn. And he is the cutest of the three of them. The picture is going viral online and we just cannot get over Zayn's cuteness. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh mocked at first couple appearance, Mohit Raina debunks split with wife rumours and more

Christmas got better as Dheeraj-Vinny introduce everyone to Zayn

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's Instagram post, revealing the face of their baby boy Zayn Dhoopar is going viral in Entertainment News and TV News right now. And it has to because the picture is one of the cutest ever pictures of the day. Dropping the adorable picture of Zayn in the Santa Claus costume, Dheeraj and Vinny wished everyone a Merry Christmas and wrote, "Meet Zayn. Everything we ever wished for."

Talking about Zayn Dhoopar, the little Santa looks a lot like his father. There is a hint of dimples on his squishy cheeks too. He is seen sitting on a fur seat and looking in surprise at the camera. Zayn is quite photogenic and a charmer, just like her father, Dheeraj. Check out Dheeraj and Vinny's post here:

Kundali Bhagya costars and other celebs gush over Zayn

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya costars, that is, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih couldn't stop crushing over the little Santa Claus aka Zayn Dhoopar. Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar, Ridhi Dogra and others also gushed over Zayn in the comments. Check out their comments below:

Indeed a Merry Christmas it is for all Dheeraj Dhoopar fans.