Sherdil Shergill starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna kickstarted in September last year. And in just five months, the show is wrapping up. Yes, sadly, Sherdil Shergill will go off-air in about a week or so. Yes, you read that right. Sherdil Shergill is a comedy-drama TV show that deals with a single mother and a stand-up comedian. The woman is not the typical housewife and is into business. On the other hand, the man assumes the responsibility of being a house-husband. It was a fresh concept but, guess it was for a short run. Surbhi Chandna plays Manmeet while Dheeraj Dhoopar essayed Rajkumar Yadav aka Raj. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Dheeraj Dhoopar wants either of THESE two contestants to win the trophy; calls them 'absolute favourites'

Sherdil Shergill to go off air in a week

This has come as a shocking news report really. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna starrer TV show Sherdil Shergill is going off air in just a couple of days. Dheeraj told Hindustan Times that the duration of Sherdil Shergill was short. The actor said that the makers and the actors from the first day were very sure about the concept. The subject was new and it was a new-age show as well. Dheeraj Dhoopar adds that the whole team was hoping to create a new benchmark. However, the numbers were quite low. "Sadly, we didn’t get the numbers and the business runs on that so they (the makers) had to pull out the plug," he said. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly buys swanky Mercedes; a look at popular TV stars who are owners of expensive cars

Watch a fun BTS video of Dheeraj and Surbhi from the sets of Sherdil Shergill:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about the last days of Sherdil Shergill's shoot

Dheeraj Dhoopar has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News with his statement about Sherdil Shergill. He revealed that when they were informed about the show going off-air, he was fine. But when the last day arrived and whilst on the shoot, he felt a little sad. Dheeraj is very emotional about everything he does. "I am sad that our show ended but every ending also means a new beginning," he said before signing off. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny reveal baby Zayn's face on Christmas with the cutest post; say, 'Everything we ever wished for'