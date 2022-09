It's Sunday and it is time to scan through the best social media posts made by your favourite Television celebrities. Instagram is one of the most favourite platforms for stars to stay connected with their fans. Every day, a celebrity tries to engage with fans through social media. Stars like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Hina Khan and more know very well that social media is the best way to attract attention. So here's looking at the top posts made by TV stars. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor admits he is very dependent on Alia Bhatt: 'I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t...'

shares a picture with baby Zayn

While Dheeraj Dhoopar is juggling between Sher dil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, he makes sure to entertain fans with some sweet pictures of his newborn baby boy Zayn. Recently, he shared a picture that sees him snuggling his little one and it left fans in aww.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Hina Khan's aerial yoga draws attention

's is a fitness freak and she has now taken up aerial yoga as a way to healthy living. She shared a picture on social media showing off her aerial yoga moves. It sees her hanging upside down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Munmun Dutta's new look

Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures flaunting her new look. She is now sporting fringe hair cut and looks pretty cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

Sumbul Touqeer's goodbye message for Fahmaan Khan

As Imlie season one is coming to an end, Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram account to share some candid pictures with her co-star Fahmaan Khan. The pictures made everyone root for their favourite Arylie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Mouni Roy's sensational pictures from Maldives

After the release of Brahmastra, Mouni Roy took off to Maldives to enjoy some quiant time. On Instagram, she shared pictures from her Holiday. Looking hot in pink, she set the internet on fire with her bikini avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

