Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular stars in the TV industry. He has been a part of some of the most well-known TV shows. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his followers love every bit of information that he shares. Dheeraj Dhoopar is a family man and his social media is all about the bond he shares with his little one Zayn and wife Vinny Arora. Dheeraj and wife Vinny share the most adorable moments of Zayn on social media that are too adorable to ignore. Recently, Dheeraj opened up on fatherhood and more.

The Sherdil Shergill actor said that he was a little scared to become a father as he did not know about his capabilities but he soon realised that fatherhood will be smooth sailing for him with his wife Vinny by his side. Dheeraj said, "Before becoming a father I was scared as I didn't really know if I'm capable of taking on the responsibility of fatherhood or not. But then I realized that everything was always easy with Vinny so my next adventure which is Fatherhood will be smooth too. Also, the moment I held Zayn for the first time in my hand I literally was in tears. I was so overwhelmed that I couldn't speak for a moment." Dheeraj Dhoopar also listed a few moments that he always wants to cherish with Zayn. Read on.

Play Time:

Play Time:

I (Dheeraj) try to be in the present and at every given chance I try to play with him so that he realizes the importance of me in his life too. He loves to be thrown in the air and the smile that he gives while being in the air is just precious. Anything that I do to him turns into a fun activity for him which I love. He makes me stay in the present and cherish every little moment.

Travel:

Never knew Zayn being a toddler would be so easy to handle even on vacation trips. He doesn’t cry much which is a good thing. Recently we (Dheeraj, Vinny and Zayn) went to Goa and he enjoyed the most. He loved going to the beach and would love to explore different places with me. He would love to sit by the beach and watch the sunset.

Style:

Well, when the father is a fashion king then my son will obviously become a fashionista too, right? I love to style in sync with my son. I buy new clothes for him every now and then so that my son looks smart every damn moment.

First Swim:

Zayn is in love with the water. When I (Dheeraj) took him in the pool at first he took some time to get used to the feel of the water but then once he settled in the pool there was no going back. Babies are natural swimmers and he was floating like a pro in the pool. When we tried to take him out of the pool he even started crying until we brought him back. We literally had to distract him from the pool.

Zayn and Oreo:

Having a pet around a kid is always a good thing. He learns many things from Oreo and he has become really calm and composed around Zayn. He takes care of him when we are preparing food for Zayn. He licks the feet or hands of Zayn whenever he starts to cry. Aren’t their bond adorable?

Dheeraj further added that as he thinks of his life now, he finds it funny to see how far he has come along. He says, "Earlier back in the day, I used to keep knocking on doors for work and now that I'm well flourished I run to my home door. I love the transition of my life and will always be thankful to be blessed with it. Becoming a father has made me calm, composed, and caring in nature."