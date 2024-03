Dheeraj Dhoopar is one popular actor in the television industry. He recently forayed into the web space as well with his superhit web series Tatlubaaz. He is currently essaying the role of Subhaan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua. Dheeraj is best known for essaying the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, opposite Shraddha Arya. With that show, Dheeraj saw unprecedented success. Dheera left Kundali Bhagya after 6 years. He then took up other roles and wanted to keep experimenting. He was seen in Sherdil Shergill and Saubhagyavati Bhava. However, the shows did not exactly deliver. Dheeraj has opened up on the same in his recent chat.

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on why Sherdil Shergill and Saubhagyavati Bhava could not connect with the audience

While talking to Indian Express, Dheeraj Dhoopar shares that they could not get the numbers intended for the show. Taling about Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj called it a new-age concept. He shares that everyone was excited but the show did not work. He feels that the audience could not understand a single-mother concept. Sherdil Shergill starred Surbhi Chandna opposite him. They joined hands together again after the success of Naagin 5.

On the other hand, we saw Dheeraj Dhoopar essay the role of Raghav Jindal in Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu. Dheeraj's Raghav was married to Siya, played by Amandeep Sidhu. However, the show did not perform as per expectations. Saubhagyavati Bhava is recognized as a cult show starring Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra. Dheeraj shares that he was quite excited to play a grey character in the show. However, they did not get the numbers and hence, the channel decided to pull the plug.

Dheeraj Dhoopar explains why his two shows did not work

The actor shares it has become difficult to please the audience today. Dheeraj says about 10 to 12 years ago, the audience was not very aware. There was not as strong a social media as now or even OTT platforms. "They watch international content, and after watching shows like that, why would they want to see something that is average? I am talking about all shows in general." He feels the reason why a lot of shows don't work is because of repetitive content. Dheeraj shares that the audience's attention span has become smaller. It has become difficult to hold the audience's attention, he admits.