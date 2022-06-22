Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on working with Surbhi Chandna in Sherdill Shergill; says, 'We manifested this thing...'

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are all set to star together in Sherdill Shergill. The Kundali Bhagya fame actor has opened up on the new project and shared his thoughts on being paired with Surbhi after Naagin again.