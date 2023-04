Dheeraj Dhoopar is quite a popular name in the TV industry. He has been a part of many top shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sherdil Shergill and more. He is a perfect blend of talent and good looks that make his fans go gaga over him. But apart from his on-screen persona, his off-screen persona too charms all. He is married to Vinny Arora and the couple has a son named Zayn. The little one has become the centre of their attention and even their social media pages have now been taken over by Zayn's adorable pictures. In a chat with BollywoodLife, Dheeraj opened up on how parenthood has changed his life and the mantra behind successful marriage. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Shaurya and Preeta will feel a strange connection; will Preeta be able to change Shaurya and convince Rajveer?

gets candid about parenthood

Dheeraj Dhoopar mentioned that nothing much has changed after becoming a parent as he and his wifey still take vacations, meet friends and go out. But he feels that after becoming parents, they has taken up more responsibility. The actor said, "Parenthood is a great responsibility and it does change things around a bit. For me and Vinny, it is more about planning and sharing responsibilities. After becoming parents I feel that we automatically get in the whole zone of taking up more and more responsibility. Other than this, I don't think things have changed a lot for us. We still travel, we still meet our friends and do things that we used to do before."

How does Dheeraj Dhoopar strike a balance between work and parenting duties?

When asked how he balances work and parenting duties, Dheeraj Dhoopar had an excellent tip. He said that he does not bring work home and that he gives all his time to his family. He added, "That I guess is enough to balance things around."

Dheeraj Dhoopar and welcomed Zayn on August 10, 2022. In an age when celebrity couples choose to not reveal their baby's face until a certain age, Dheeraj and Vinny chose the opposite. Talking about the same, Dheeraj said that for initial few days even they (Dheeraj and Vinny) chose to not show baby Zayn's face. But they had decided that once Zayn is of a certain age and they start travelling, they will simply go with the flow and not hide.

Apart from being all cute, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are a power couple. When asked about the mantra behind their succesful marriage, Dheeraj said that one must be understanding and respectful. He quoted, "Getting married in itself is a success and I feel there are no parameters to judge it. A couple has to keep working on their marriage to keep it getting better. It is a perfect blend of understanding, respect, and love."