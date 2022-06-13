Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. The actor impressed one and all with his performance as Karan Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya, but recently, the actor decided to quit the show. His fans are a bit upset about it, but they are also looking forward to what Dheeraj will do next. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to welcome a new member to his family, and he and his wife, Vinny Arora, are expecting their first child. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Dheeraj and he spoke to us about how excited he is to become a father. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra massively trolled for selfies with a plunging neckline from Citadel sets; Nick Jonas reacts [View Pics]

When asked if this is a paternity break that he has taken, told us, "I don't want to call this any kind of break because if I get something great I will sign it immediately and start work on it tomorrow itself. I am as ready as that. But yes, our due date is in the first week of August and I am crazily looking forward to becoming a father."

"I think Shah Rukh had only said that when you become a parent, that is the only thing you want to be and you want to be with your child, you don't want to be anywhere else. So, I am looking forward to that kind of emotion to come out from me," the actor added.

Dheeraj has kept himself away from reality shows, but while talking to us, the actor revealed that now if he gets an offer for a reality show like , Bigg Boss, or Khatron Ke Khiladi, he would like to do it. He said, “I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.”