Dheeraj Dhoopar shares scenic video from sets of Surbhi Chandna's Sherdill Shergill; fans ask him to come back to Kundali Bhagya [Watch] 

Dheeraj Dhoopar is shooting for Sherdill Shergill with Surbhi Chandna in Shimla. He recently shared a scenic video online. Fans reacted to Dheeraj Dhoopar's video asking him to come back to Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya.