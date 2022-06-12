After playing the role of Karan Luthra for five years, Dheeraj Dhoopar decided to quit the show Kundali Bhagya. His fans are a bit upset about it, but they are also excited to know what the actor will do next. Dheeraj has stayed away from reality shows. We haven’t seen him in any reality show yet. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Dheeraj and spoke to him about his views on participating in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss, and others. Also Read - Bobby Deol, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte and more: Meet the highest-paid OTT actors; their fees will make your jaws drop

When we asked him if he is keen to do any reality show, the actor said, "Absolutely! I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show."

When probed if he was offered Bigg Boss earlier, revealed, "I was offered Bigg Boss several times, talks were on for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (5-6 years back) as well. I think now it's (JDJ) coming back after a few years. So, I have been offered all the shows, but because of my other commitments, I couldn't do them. These are lovely shows; you meet a lot of different people on the set from different cultures and different backgrounds. So, it's great to connect with people who have different kinds of talent in them."

Dheeraj impressed one and all with his performance as Karan in Kundali Bhagya. He also won multiple awards for his performance in the show. While talking to us the actor revealed that he is now looking forward to exploring other mediums like Bollywood, Punjabi films, and OTT.