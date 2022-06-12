Dheeraj Dhoopar to be seen on reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss after quitting Kundali Bhagya? Actor makes big REVEAL [Exclusive]

Dheeraj Dhoopar has quite Kundali Bhagya, so will he now participate in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss? Here's what the actor has to say...