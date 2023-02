Marriage is the most trending topic in the film industry. People are always curious to know which of their favourite stars is married to whom. While many celebrities steal attention towards their wedding providing every update through media some manage to marry discreetly. Recently a video of former Bigg Boss contestants Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia in wedding attire is being surfaced on the internet. People are guessing if the couple got married secretly. We know the truth about whether they actually got married or not. Take a look. Also Read - Raj Kundra's unusual party look at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash steals the show, netizens react [Watch Video]

Both Rajiv and Arti shared their photo in which they have donned wedding dress on their social media. The picture is the most talked about right now and has created a lot of buzz. They got in the look of and from . The couple created the iconic look and posed the same as Tanu and Manu from the movie poster. The duo also shared a reel video on Instagram dancing to the famous song from the movie.

Check out Arti and Rajiv’s video and post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Many linked Arti and Rajiv together as husband and wife, while many declared that they got married secretly. The truth of Rajiv and Arti's viral wedding video is a part of their project. The couple didn't actually get married however it is a calendar photoshoot. They featured in Tanu Weds Manu look for Glam On Calender 2023. They shared the same on their social media with the caption Aaru weds Raju this raised many eyebrows wondering if they really got married.

Now you know the truth, your favourite stars are still single and we will be happy when they will marry for real. Arti Singh is the nephew of Bollywood actor and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek. On the other hand, Rajiv is a model and businessman who appeared in Bigg Boss show with .