One of the by-products of social media craze of celebrities is shipping. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, a number of people saw Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan as a couple. The hashtag #AbhiSha is adored by many desis the world over. Yesterday, Manisha Rani confirmed that Abhishek Malhan and she have a pure relationship. She said he likes her as a sister and friend. Manisha Rani said that though they never gave off couple vibes, people outside seem adamant to believe that they are in love. While many fans have said that this is madness, an alleged shocking incident has come to the fore. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

Manisha Rani clears the air on their relationship

Manisha Rani said that AbhiSha fans get upset whenever she says that they are only friends. But she said that it is the ultimate reality of them. After hearing this, a fan fell critically ill with low BP. Fans have blamed them for fooling the audience. Manisha Rani has been in the news for her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She also made a donation to a girls' school recently. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan has a strong reaction to Munawar Faruqui's ex Ayesha Khan entering the show; 'The worst you can do...'

Shameful and Shameless is the word for these #AbhiSha fans. Zabardsti bhai- Behan ke beech love angle create karna hai. If you give them importance they will keep posting all this just for attention. Jo apne maa baap ke ni tumhare kya honge. pic.twitter.com/oDo5Azzkdz — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 5, 2024

Ye bacho ke haat se phone lelo ajeeb hi nibbe hai shippers aaj kal ke sabke sab ? — Sayeed (@chalagayahu) February 5, 2024

Bt to sahi hy, aesy bh jahil log dunia mein in jeso ki wajha achy bhaly insan ki bh life kharab hojati hy.... — Talح Say's (@TALHAYOUSUF46) February 5, 2024

Shippers, and these kids really need to get a life.??

Yah toh inhe proper guidance diya jae about life, or else at least internet or phone se dur rakha jae bhai??

Get well soon ? — Azeem Khan (@azikhan2208) February 5, 2024

Why are you blaming them?? After their first reunion anybody can think that they are not bhen Bhai anymore. Or hn don't forget they are the one who gave them maximum hype. — Aashi Bansal (@aashibansal779) February 5, 2024

It seems both Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans can see the adorable duo once again. However, shipping seems to have made life difficult for a lot of celebs of late.