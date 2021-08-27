Did Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly don a bikini in the pool? She responds with a devilish tweet

had recently gone to Lonavala to unwind herself from her busy schedule. The Anupamaa actress was accompanied by her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudraksh. The mother-son duo were seen chilling in the pool. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rupali wished her son on his birthday with a heartwarming note that reads, "Happy Birthday my SonShine❤️? Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother ❤️ THU THU THU." Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna to enter the Rupali Ganguly starrer as Anuj Kapadia? – here’s what we know

The picture had gone viral on the internet. While fans couldn't stop gushing about it, one entertainment Twitter handle assumed that Rupali was donning a bikini in the pool and tweeted the same. The tweet caught Rupali's attention and the actress denied wearing a bikini with a devilish reply to it. "Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai Smiling face with horns #gossip #wrongreporting," she tweeted.

Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai ? #gossip #wrongreporting https://t.co/35wH7ANTqM — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 27, 2021

Rupali is loved by the television viewing audience as the titular character in the show. Her simple, adjusting nature on screen has made Anupamaa a much-loved character. She portrays the character of a middle-aged woman who sacrificed her desires for the sake of her family, to become a perfect wife and mother. But after being deceived by her husband, she decides to live life on her own terms. People love the strong character who knows to fight against the ordeals in her life, in the Star Plus show.

Rupali, who took a seven-year sabbatical from acting, had earlier said that she had mixed feelings about facing the camera after such a long time. "Sometimes I feel I never went away, and sometimes I feel 'Oh damn! I don't know anything anymore'. So, it feels familiar but at the same time, it feels intimidating because when you come back in a fantabulous role and a phenomenal show like this, only very blessed and special people get a comeback like this. It makes you nervous, it makes you feel that you have a huge responsibility on you, yet sometimes out of respect you feel 'Do I know anymore and what am I doing?'," she had said.