Did Anupamaa do the right thing by staying back in the same house as her ex-husband Vanraj and his second wife? Vote Now

Anupamaa is the No.1 show on Indian TV right now. As we know, the plot now revolves around how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is staying with the Shah family. She is now regarded as the daughter of the family. We are seeing that she is concerned about the finances and wants to help out in whatever way she can. The show when it was came out initially was about a woman's journey after she finds out that her husband has moved on from her to someone else. Since then, the story has seen changes.

On the show, we have seen Anupamaa convincing Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to get married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). She told him that if was man enough he did get married to her. On the show, Vanraj is not keen to marry to Kavya after he comes to know that only Anupamaa is the perfect woman for his family. Some people have called out the makers for showing that she is living in the same house as her former husband and his new wife. There was a track involving Vat Savitri too. Somehow, such sequences are not in sync with the show's concept of being a progressive one.

What do you feel about this track where Anupamaa is somehow involved in all family members despite her husband bringing home a new woman as a wife? Vote and let us know...