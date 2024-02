Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a hit show. The show was loved by the audience and the contestants were quite interesting. Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were a part of the show. They were loved by the audience and people called them decent contestants on the show. They entered the show as individuals but ended up being best friends. Avinash even confessed that he has feelings for Falaq. It looked as if they will come out as a couple or maybe be together after the show. However, both have maintained that they are giving time for their relationship. Post the show ended, they have been hanging out together and have stayed connected. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Falaq Naaz slams Isha Malviya's mother's statement on taking legal action against Abhishek Kumar; says 'Yahi umeed lagai...'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more catch up at success bash; Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani go missing

Avinash and Falaq Naaz reveal if they are dating

Now, once again, they have revealed if they are dating or not. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Avinash said that he cannot outright deny or confirm it because it's not that simple. He said that he won't completely agree either, as it's not that straightforward. Also Read - Shafaq Naaz confirms she was in a relationship with Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev; slams him for lying

Trending Now

He said that their connection began in Bigg Boss, and it's evolving and he personally hesitates to label it as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. On the other hand, Falaq Naaz said that their relationship is a step behind a certain relationship that everyone is interested in and goes beyond friendship.

Avinash said that he is grateful for the maturity within him and the understanding that has developed in him. He added, "It is crucial for us to be on the same page; maintaining alignment is highly important. This dialogue might occasionally be bothersome when I inquire whether we share similar thoughts, as my habitual line is to ask if our perspectives align."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav won the show while Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up. Manisha Rani is the second runner-up of the show. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth place while Pooja Bhatt was fifth.

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

The show also had Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Aaliyah Siddiqui and others.