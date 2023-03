Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, and their fan club Suman is their biggest shopper. Ever since they came together in Imlie, the TRP of the show has touched the sky, and since then there has been strong speculation about the couple being together. Well, everyone feels that they are definitely more than just good friends. And now this video of Fahmaan is going viral, where he seems to have accidentally revealed the truth behind their relationship, and Sumbul's reaction is just priceless. Also Read - Holi 2023: Videos of Sumbul Touqeer Khan dancing with Fahmaan Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary at a party are going viral and how!

Later, Sumbul almost gave Fahmaan a look at what he had just said, and he corrected himself by saying he wasn't talking about his relationship with the media outlet. Sumbul and Fahmaan's relationship once again sparked after he made an entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house in her most miserable time, where he only made her realise that she was stronger than she thought and look at his magic spell on her; she managed to be in the show longer than many thought. Sumbul had a tiff with Tina Datta in the house till the end and her friendship with Mandali was the biggest highlight in the show.

Watch the video of Fahmaan Khan talking about his relationship with Sumbul Touqeer.

Sumbul is right now waiting for the correct script, and recently she made news by buying a home in Mumbai. Sumbul is one of the youngest actresses in the television industry and has achieved the huge success that many desire. Well, your hard work brings you what you deserve.