Karanvir Bohra is right now facing a lot of criticism for this video where the internet claims of he touched Poonam Pandey inappositely and made her uncomfortable with his shady behaviour. In the video, you can see Karanvir Bohra and Poonam posing together for the shutterbugs. In the video, you can see Karanvir and Poonam being friendly with each other, when Karanvir tried to touch Poonam's cheek and pulls her closer toward her in fun, but Poonam laughs off and took two steps behind and this gesture f the actress gets noticed by netizens and they claim that he made her uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Take a look at how Karanvir Bohra is getting slammed and being mocked for his behaviour where they slam him that despite being the father of their daughters, he does such things and they called this act shameful. We wonder how Karanvir Bohra will react to his criticism and his humour was misunderstood and how.

One user commented, " Is it only me who felt that she got so uncomfortable with was being good in front of the camera!". Another user wrote, " Clearly looking that she's sooo uncomfortable with him". One more user, " What’s wrong with this man he has wife and kids!!! Even Poonam panday is feeling uncomfortable". Karanvir is one of the most popular TV personality and he stared his journey with Kausati Zindagi Ki where he played 's son in the show. He even participated in reality show like Bigg Boss and more. While Poonam Panday is known for being raunchy and gained fame with her statements that she would go nude after Inia's wins World Cup. Poonam Panday's Twitter game is extremely strong and she was last in in Lock Upp and is looking to do more content driven roles in web series.