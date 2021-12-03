Social media wars are not uncommon between actors. Yesterday, the weekly TRPs were out. While the TRP of Kundali Bhagya was 2, the new show on Zee TV Bhagyalakshmi got a TRP of 1.9. As we know, the former stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Rohit Suchanti in main roles. Hours after the TRPs came out, both of them shared something on social media. Dheeraj Dhoopar put up a message that read, 'Baap Baap Hota Hai,' while Rohit Suchanti's caption was a little longer. It read, 'Woh bhi ek daur tha...Yeh bhi ek daur hain...Kal koi aur tha...Aaj koi aur hain.' Rohit Suchanti tagged his colleagues Aishwarya Khare and director Muzzamil Desai. Check out these screenshots below.. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya MAJOR UPDATE: Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's TV show to change the storyline; 9 important characters to leave the show? [PICS]
Dheeraj Dhoopar is getting a lot of love as Karan Luthra on the show. Rohit Suchanti's show has also picked up rather fast. Fans wondered what exactly happened between the two. Check the reactions here... Also Read - Happy Birthday Mahira Sharma: 5 LESSER-KNOWN facts about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant that every fan should know
It seems the two love each other like brothers. We do not know if there is any real rivalry or this is sheer speculation. But there is one sure thing - both the male leads are getting a lot of love. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai names her competitors on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant to enter Salman's show, Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for bold outfit and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.