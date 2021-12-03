Social media wars are not uncommon between actors. Yesterday, the weekly TRPs were out. While the TRP of Kundali Bhagya was 2, the new show on Zee TV Bhagyalakshmi got a TRP of 1.9. As we know, the former stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Rohit Suchanti in main roles. Hours after the TRPs came out, both of them shared something on social media. Dheeraj Dhoopar put up a message that read, 'Baap Baap Hota Hai,' while Rohit Suchanti's caption was a little longer. It read, 'Woh bhi ek daur tha...Yeh bhi ek daur hain...Kal koi aur tha...Aaj koi aur hain.' Rohit Suchanti tagged his colleagues Aishwarya Khare and director Muzzamil Desai. Check out these screenshots below.. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya MAJOR UPDATE: Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's TV show to change the storyline; 9 important characters to leave the show? [PICS]

fans se kam thodi hain ye log ? pic.twitter.com/YIIh65SiC8 — teesri baat uddhaar rahi (@bavrisi) December 2, 2021

Just loosely translating Rohit's words here "Apno se compete nahi karte " https://t.co/RuCiNPmDzY — A? (@IttuSiInfinity) December 3, 2021

Dheeraj Dhoopar is getting a lot of love as Karan Luthra on the show. Rohit Suchanti's show has also picked up rather fast. Fans wondered what exactly happened between the two. Check the reactions here...

kundali bhagya and bhagya lakshmi male leads respectively ? — teesri baat uddhaar rahi (@bavrisi) December 2, 2021

It isnt about trp acc to DD . ?? — A? (@IttuSiInfinity) December 3, 2021

That's his fans defending him he has even tagged the makers so it's obvious people think we are fools kya ? — Vaishnavi (@Vaishna98562082) December 3, 2021

Trp drama — Mah? (@infiniteversion) December 2, 2021

Proud of rohit sir to raise his voice against wrongg?? #rohitsuchanti #dheerajdhoopar karma gives back to alll ! Good people and real heros win sooner or later and cheaters loose at the end.?? #kundalibhagya pic.twitter.com/uQp0EQkY6h — RishTa Creations (@creationschhavi) December 2, 2021

It seems the two love each other like brothers. We do not know if there is any real rivalry or this is sheer speculation. But there is one sure thing - both the male leads are getting a lot of love.