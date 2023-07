Yesterday, Rubina Dilaik posted an Instagram reel after many days. We could see her twirling in a couple of maxi dresses. The slight bulge around her stomach did not go unnoticed by her fans. People began speculating if she was pregnant. This is not the first time that she has been caught in pregnancy rumours. Reports went viral after Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen outside a clinic that had a maternity clinic. The actress said they had come for some work meeting but would be more cautious of the other establishments when they visit a premises. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik pregnant? Actress' latest reel makes netizens very curious

Rubina Dilaik has now posted a picture with a message that reads that people people complain if you do not post and when you post there is drama. We wonder if she is talking about the pregnancy talk that went viral yesterday. Take a look at her latest post... Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Fans started commenting on how people always rake up pregnancy news of the actress. Rubina Dilaik has signed on a new film. She played the role of Rajpal Yadav's wife in Ardh. The movie came on Zee5 and was much liked by the audience. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik opens up about car accident: 'I was in shock for a few seconds'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. The couple said on Bigg Boss that they had plans as a couple before they would have a child. She said she wants to visit as many countries as possible. Rubina Dilaik said having a baby is a responsibility and one always has to prioritize them once they start schooling and stuff. The couple spent a lot of time in Himachal Pradesh for the wedding of her sister Rohini. She is settled abroad.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla starred in a music video in the month of June 2023. It was by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The actress has done back to back reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Bigg Boss 14 which she won.