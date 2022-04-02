Did Shamita Shetty have a problem with Raqesh Bapat staying in Pune? The actress debunks the rumours yet again

and Raqesh Bapat are dating each other for a while now. The two met on Bigg Boss OTT and had a very tumultuous relationship inside the house. However, both Shamita and Raqesh stayed by each other's side through all the ups and downs. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Shamita and Raqesh had called it quits as they had a lot of differences between them. However, both Shamita and Raqesh had refused the rumours asking fans not to believe them. It was said that Raqesh was not ready to move to Mumbai from Pune as one of the reasons for their break-up. But guess what? Shamita is more than happy to visit Pune whenever she can. Also Read - Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati expecting their first child? The latter REVEALS

Contrary to the earlier reports stating that Shamita was not okay with the long-distance relationship, Shamita recently visited Raqesh in Pune. She also spent some time with Raqesh's sister Sheetal and niece Isha. Raqesh's sister had shared pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. When asked about the same, Shamita said that she now has a lovely reason to visit Pune more often. Shamita would only visit Pune for work purposes, but now, she can visit and explore Pune and spend some time with Raqesh. "Until now I used to visit Pune only for my professional commitments, but now I have a really lovely reason to come here," Shamita told Etimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Bapat (@sheetalbapat)

Earlier Shamita Shetty had opened up on what she loves about Raqesh Bapat. The actress called Raqesh a great guy with a very good understanding of life. Hence, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant finds it easy to be with him. Shamita said that Raqesh is very grounded and a very good listener as well. She gushed that she can talk to him about anything. "I feel comfortable enough to share anything with him. It is a very good quality to have and it makes me feel secure," she had said.