Did Sidharth Shukla just address rumours of a RIFT with Shehnaaz Gill? Here's what the actor tweeted

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two buddies whom we love to adore from Bigg Boss 13 days. After the show got over, the two continued to be friends. In fact, rumours were rife that they were dating. Fans became even happier when they saw the two friends celebrating their birthdays with each other's respective families. Some days back, there was a rumour that something had created a rift between the two. A source had told an entertainment portal that something had created a wedge between the two. None of them addressed these reports. Now, Sidharth Shukla has tweeted, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you'll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

This could bring some relief to all fans of SidNaaz. The Veham singer did her best to promote Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 web show. The two have done a couple of music videos. Shona Shona which was sung by Tony Kakkar has crossed 150 million on social media. SidNaaz fans have reacted positively to the tweet...

Exactly we know this. A grp of ppl do fantasy using these edit pics,make worst twt calling shipping instead of giving respect friendship, and those media post such twt for marriage eyc,even do breakup twts,bt lol given reason to ur anger issues? up kab hua jo breakup hogaya? pic.twitter.com/mQyTBVdfha — peace ????️???️?⛱️⛈️? (@dewani_sid) July 8, 2021

Well, this should set the rumours to rest. On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla has some big projects lined up.