Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were a hit jodi on television. Their chemistry in the show Pavitra Rishta was loved by one and all, and they were also in a relationship for many years. However, later Sushant and Ankita parted ways. Sushant passed away on 14th June 2020, and his demise shocked his fans and the people in the industry. In the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms, it’s a Pavitra Rishta special, and Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will be gracing the show. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy and other TV beauties who are flaunting their curves in sexy bodycon outfits [View Pics]

One of the contestants will be giving a tribute to on the show with her performance and the promo of the same has been released by the makers. In the promo, we can see that Ankita and Usha get emotional and start crying while remembering Sushant.

says, "Woh bahot close, ek dost bhi tha, sab kuch tha. Woh jaha hai woh bahot khush hai, I am very sure. Bas god bless him." Well, the promo will also make each and every fan of Sushant emotional.

Sushanth started his journey as a background dancer and later was seen in the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He rose to fame with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with which did well at the box office. Later, he was seen in successful films like , PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, , and . His last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar after his demise, and the film received a fantastic response.

Well, it is still hard to believe that Sushant is no more with us. The actor’s fans miss him a lot and they keep on sharing things about Sushant on social media.