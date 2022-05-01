Umar Riaz skips iftar parties; after Baba Siddiqui's iftar bash, ditches Zareen Khan at the promotion of their song Eid Ho Jayegi – Read Deets

Umar Riaz fans got a Eid gift in the form of the song, Eid Ho Jayegi co-starring Zareen Khan. The lovely number has got immense love from fans. But it seems like Umar Riaz ditched Zareen Khan for a promotional event. The producers of the song organized a meet for the media in Byculla some days back. Zareen Khan and Umar Riaz were supposed to be interacting with the media in a Iftaar bash. It seems he told the organizers that he his chances of coming for the event were 50-50. In the end, he did not land up at all. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful sun kissed pictures, hubby Nick Jonas asks, ‘Why are you so hot?’; netizens have hilarious responses to it

A source told The Times Of India that he did inform the organizers that he would not come but his intimation came really late. As a result, Zareen Khan had to manage all the proceedings herself. It seems the organizers were kind of disappointed with how Umar Riaz did not turn up. It seems he had some other work. Well, this is not the first Iftaar party that Umar Riaz missed. It seems he did not attend Baba Siddqui's Iftaar bash too. He was sent an invitee for that star studded Iftaar bash too.

Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, Jasmin Bhasin - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and others attended Baba Siddqui's Iftaar Bash 2022. Shehnaaz Gill's moments with went viral and how. Asim Riaz his brother is a part of the movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali.