Who doesn’t know Urfi Javed now? Well, the diva rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She did many television shows earlier but post Bigg Boss OTT we got to see her new side. She is known for her fashionable and bold outfits. While the lady has been trolled many times for the bold outfits, she never fears to wear what she likes. Urfi is quite straightforward and does not let any trolls affect her. She is always in the news for the innovative things she keeps trying on. Also Read - Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi to Deepika Padukone, celebs who received death threats for insane reasons

However, this time she has grabbed the limelight again because of a few viral pictures. A recent picture of Urfi Javed performing a puja with a mystery man has gone viral, and fans were quick to think that a roka ceremony is happening in the picture. Also Read - Urfi Javed to Hina Khan: Nastiest catfights of TV actresses that made a lot of noise

Urfi Javed is engaged?

The picture shows Urfi and the mystery man performing puja in front of a havan kund, with a Pandit also present. People feel that the man in the picture is her fiancé. The rituals in the viral picture look like a Hindu ceremony and hence netizens are also left wondering if Urfi will be having an intercaste marriage. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma make heads turn with their cuteness at the Aakhri Sach special screening

Urfi is always open about things, but she must have kept her engagement a secret as it is a personal thing. However, Uorfi's sister Urusa posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram story which many are seeing as a confirmation of the news. Urfi herself is yet to confirm the news but fans already excited for her to announce it soon.

Take a look at the pictures: