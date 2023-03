Urfi Javed is one of the hottest social media sensations. Uorfi Javed began acting in TV shows and eventually became a social media star with her choicest and unique ensembles. Often, she has been trolled for her 'bizarre' dressing style. Of late Urfi Javed is also making waves in the fashion world she not just walked the ramp but also attended various fashion events recently. Urfi also makes headlines for her love life. Though the youngster has claimed to be single, Urfi's latest post has sparked off dating rumours. Her post is as good as a confirmation of being in a relationship. Also Read - BollywoodLife Awards 2023: Where and when to watch LIVE; Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Urfi Javed and more; check nominations and winners

Urfi Javed's latest post spark her relationship confirmation rumours

Urfi Javed's latest post spark her relationship confirmation rumours

Entertainment News is going viral with Urfi Javed's latest post. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her social media handle and shared two stories online. In the first picture, we see Urfi posted a picture of a slate which reads "HE SAID YES". The second picture is a slate which reads, "WooHoo, WE DID IT." The picture wherein she posted "He said Yes" is going viral. Urfi also shared the picture on her Twitter handle. Check it out here:

Who is Urfi Javed in a relationship with?

Urfi Javed has previously dated Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat. Urfi Javed and Paras met on the sets of Meri Durga. They parted ways later. Last year, Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat opened up a little about their relationship and past. They turned over the leaf and became friends again. On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, Urfi Javed entered Splitsvilla 14wherein she got acquainted with Kashish Thakur. The actress has confessed to not mind dating Kashish. However, they did not begin a relationship right then. Kashish and Urfi instead became friends. Urfi has also mentioned that she won't mind convincing Kashish's parents for their relationship claiming that nobody knows the real Urfi Javed. BTW, Urfi just won an award at BL Awards 2023.