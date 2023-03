Divya Agarwal left many stunned with her video of sending an open letter to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and asking for work from him. The Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya, took to Instagram and shared her video in the name of Anurag Kashyap for insisting on giving her work. And this stunt of Divya was lauded by many, but there is this assumption made that her ex Varun Sood mocked her by sharing a cryptic post on Twitter after her video went viral. Varun Sood had shared the popular clip of ace comedian actor Rajpal Yadav's shocked behavior from his film Chup Chupke, and people on the internet went ROFL, claiming that even their reaction was the same as Divya's post. Also Read - Divya Agarwal says she is 'returning the jewellery' after ex-Varun Sood's sister demands for the khandani gehne; 'Na Kabhi Pehna Na Maanga'

As soon as the netizens started reacting, Varun took to Twitter to clarify that this was his reaction to the Mumbai traffic. Varun and Divya's sudden separation was a big shocker to fans, and later, her engagement brought her a lot of trolling, and now this. Divya is definitely a soft target for trolls, but the girl is something else; she will never get discouraged by these judgments. While clarifying himself Varun even called internet a dangerous lace as one of the user told him his clarifications makes them laugh out loud.

There was a strong buzz that Divya would be a part of 's show Lock Upp 2, but she herself clarified that she was not doing any reality shows and wanted to do some solid work. We hope she gets what she desires, as talent always gets recognition.