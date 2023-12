Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Dosti Dance fame actress Vrushika Mehta recently tied knot with Boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia. The wedding pictures, the way Vrushika and Saurabh looked, each and everything about the wedding has caught social media users' attention. One cannot stop themselves from falling in love with Vrushika's wedding. However, one thing about the wedding video, which was recently uploaded on social media has specifically caught everyone's attention. What exactly is that let's find out?

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia's wedding video

In the said video, Vrushika and Saurabh can be seen in two different wedding attires. Now speculations are made that either Vrushika and Saurabh got married twice and hence they have donned different attires or just for the purpose of pictures the couple wore the second attire. While pictures where Vrushika has don a light color lehenga is out, the other wedding where Vrushika has worn a beautiful red lehenga is nowhere to be seen. Check out the video below

A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia's love story

Vrushika Mehta who rose to fame with her stint in Dil Dosti Dance has often expressed that how she dreams of having a fairy tale wedding. Going by the pictures and videos one can certainly say that Vrushika's dream to have a dreamy wedding has indeed come true. Check out the pictures below

A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Vrushika and Saurabh got engaged a year back. The announcement was made by Vrushika herself on social media on December 11, 2022. Neither Vrushika nor Saurabh have ever commented weather their union is love or arranged. While Vrushika is a well-known Television actress, Saurabh is a software engineer based in Toronto, Canada.

Watch this video below:

The question now remains will Vrushika leave her showbiz life and move to Cananda post her marriage just like her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata costar Mohina Kumari did or will she juggle between the two countries and continue her profession as an actress.

Apart from acting Vrushika is known for her dance videos which she often uploads on her respective Instagram handle. She loves to dance and is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. Vrushika has once said in an interview although she never took any professional dance training, for some reason she has always managed to be a good dancer.