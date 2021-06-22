Did you know Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REJECTED Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more renowned shows in the past?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has had an amazing journey in showbiz and is currently returning to India after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actress has given so many beautiful performances on-screen. However, not many know that Divyanka has rejected a lot of big shows in the past. Yes, Divyanka has reportedly rejected top shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and others. Kya Huaa Tera Vaada starred Mona Singh, Pawan Shankar and Mouli Ganguly. Divyanka was offered Mona’s role in the show but Divyanka rejected it. Divyanka was also the first choice for Aaj Ki Housewife Hai… Sab Janti Hai but unfortunately, the role was then played by Suhasi Goradia Dhami. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty announces wrap up of this year's show; calls it an extra special season

Kratika Sengar's role in Punar Vivaah was first offered to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya but she said no for it. Monish Behl and Kritika Kamra's Kuch Toh Log Kahenge was one of the highest-rated shows back then. Divyanka was the first choice to play Nidhi but she rejected this role as well. However, the shocking news is that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also rejected a successful and longest-running show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, Divyanka was offered to play the role of Daya ben. However, hr rejection gave Disha Vakani the chance. There's not a single person who hates Daya ben today. Recently, there have been rumours that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel whom we loved as Ishita and Raman will be returning as a jodi on television. Recently, Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completed 10 years and we saw how she posted a beautiful message for fans of the show. Also Read - From Rahul Vaidya to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Here's how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants earn per episode

As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Ekta Kapoor is planning to make another season of the show. Yes, will be soon get Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on television and the exciting news is that Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been roped in to play the lead couple on the show. Also Read - Here's how much Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and other TV stars earned as their first salary – watch video