Did you know Sumona Chakravarti was in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s Mann; actress shares clip from the film

Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show fame has come a long way. The diva has been working in the industry since she was a child. She played a small role in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's Mann and she was indeed one adorable kid. Sharing the old clip from the film, Sumona informed her fans that she has been asked by many of her fans and viewers whether she was indeed the kid from the film. Share the clip on her Instagram stories, she said, "Since everyone is asking if it's me. Yup". She later added another story of being a tad bit embarrassed and said that she was just a kid. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston ate THIS salad every day while filming FRIENDS to stay in shape? Rachel BREAKS SILENCE

Sumona Chakravarti is embarrassed by her younger self Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Sara Ali Khan remembers her Kedarnath co-star; pens, 'So many firsts have happened because of you'

This old video of Sumona from the film is going viral and fans cannot stop going gaga over it. One user wrote, " Is she Sumona?". Another useracha said, " Wooohhh #sumonkravarti you're getting notice now". One user wanted to know the name of the film and promised to watch it because of Sumona being in it, " What is the name of the movie? I'm going to download and watch it". Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff shelved? Director Ali Abbas Zafar clears the air

Well, Sumona is looking adorable. Sumona is one of the popular names of television industry. She gained fame with The Kapil Sharma show and recently she has written a hard-hitting note on being jobless and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Sumona may be a TV actress but she hasn't picked up any typical role for herself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bollydeewane