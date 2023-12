CID actor Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised, as per report. He played the role of Fredericks in the popular TV show. Reports suggest that he is on ventilator and fighting for life. The reports of his ill health hit the headlines yesterday and it was being rumoured that the actor suffered a heart attack. However, Dinesh Phadnis' co-star Dayanand Shetty has refuted all the reports of heart attack but has confirmed that his friend is on ventilator. He did not reveal the cause of hospitalisation but stated that Dinesh Phadnis is undergoing treatment. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bigg Boss: Television shows that completed a decade

BollywoodLife is now available on WhatsApp and you can Click here to get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more: List of longest running TV shows apart from CID

Dayanand Shetty shares health update of Dinesh Phadnis

To Indianexpress.com, Dayanand Shetty who played the role of Inspector Daya in CID was quoted saying, "Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised and on a ventilator, doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment and I wouldn’t like to comment on it." As per a few reports, Dinesh Phadnis is seeking treatment in Tunga hospital in Mumbai. The actor's condition is now said to be slightly better than before. Reports suggest that his CID co-stars paid him a visit to the hospital as they got to know about his health condition. Also Read - CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey gets ROBBED while boarding bus; says 'Ever since I played CID inspector, it became a joke...'

Trending Now

Dinesh Phadnis became a household name with his appearance in the show CID. His character Fredericks was loved by all as he added a bit of humour to the serious show. CID show lasted for 20 long years and at one point was one of the highest TRP raking shows. Some of the punch lines like 'Daya darwaza tod do' have become very famous. It was only in October that Dinesh had shared a post demanding CID season 2. A lot of his fans dropped comments and stated that they are desperately waiting for it too.

Check out Dinesh Phadnis' post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Phadnis (@dineshphadnis)

Apart from CID, Dinesh Phadnis also appeared in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He appeared in supporting roles and marked guest appearances. Dinesh Phadnis has also been a part of a few movies. Dinesh Phadnis appeared in Aamir Khan's movie Sarfarosh. He has also appeared in a Marathi film called Bharla Ha Malavat Raktan. He was the lead in it. We wish Dinesh Phadnis a speedy recovery.