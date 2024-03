Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was quite popular. The show got amazing TRPs and the jodi of Sonakshi and Rohit won hearts. It was a cute love story between Sonakshi, a renowned television actress of a popular show, and Dr. Rohit, a highly successful cardiologist. The show began in 2019 and ended in 2020. However, it was loved and people still talk about the on-screen chemistry between Dipika and Karan. People were disappointed when the show ended and still hope that it comes back with season two. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar celebrate first Ramadan with son Ruhaan; check adorable Chand Mubarak wish [Watch]

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to return with season two?

Now, Karan V Grover spoke about the second season of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. He spoke to Telly Chakkar and said that the sequel is not in his control and he will not be able to say anything. He shared that people can ask the makers for it. Also Read - Dipika Kakar says her life has completely changed after giving birth to son Ruhaan

He further spoke about the love of fans who are demanding the sequel. He shared, "That is the love of the audience and I am very grateful for it that I had someone like Sandiip Sikcand and just feel blessed to have been part of the show."

Is Karan V Grover in touch with Dipika Kakar?

He further spoke about his costar Dipika Kakar. He said that he is not in touch with Dipika. Karan has been in the industry for a long time now. He made his debut in the year 2004 with Saarrthi. He has been a part of popular TV shows like Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth, Udaariyaan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and more.

Talking about Dipika, she did not do any show post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She has been spending time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and son, Ruhaan. Dipika had revealed that she is taking a break from work and wants to be with her son.

She was recently seen supporting Shoaib Ibrahim who was a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The couple is now enjoying their vacation in Dubai with their son, Ruhaan.