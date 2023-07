Here is some great piece of news for all fans of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Their baby boy has been shifted from the NICU to the normal observation room. It seems its health is fine. Shoaib Ibrahim posted this message on social media. The little one was born on June 21, 2023. The actress was due to deliver in the month of July. The couple informed fans that the child was a bit premature and they did have to stay in the hospital for a little longer. Dipika Kakar who suffered some health issues during her pregnancy is also there. But now it looks like they will be home soon. Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap look revealed and more

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega. (He has to be in hospital for some more days for observation. By grace of God we will be home soon. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your good wishes. Keep us in your prayers like this always).

Dipika Kakar had celebrated Eid Al Adha 2023 at the hospital with her parents and those of Shoaib Ibrahim. The actor is managing his dad duties along with his shoots. Dipika Kakar has said that her boy is doing good. She said that Shoaib Ibrahim is a doting papa. The actress said that they can see his face now. They call him Chotu as of now. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018. The couple earlier dealt with the pain of a miscarriage. Dipika Kakar has some hormonal issues so pregnancy was not very easy for her. She also developed blood pressure.

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba said that he was rock solid throughout the affair. It seems he calmly rushed her to the hospital where she had her pains. The couple have spoken at length on how they manage the finances of three to four families. They look after their ageing parents. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim run very successful YouTube channels.