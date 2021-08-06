Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: 5 reasons why the Sasural Simar Ka actress is a woman we did like to befriend

Dipika Kakar turns a year older today. The actress has been entertaining us from her Sasural Simar Ka days. While she has done some great shows, people love and adore her as a person. On her birthday let us take a look at why we need a friend like her in our lives... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill makes candid comment on Sidharth Shukla, Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss OTT, Shoaib Ibrahim's dad's health improves and more

Resilience

Dipika Kakar left a job in the aviation industry to pursue a career in showbiz. The actress did not find success at the start. She stuck on till she got the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika Kakar became a household name with that show. It had some hilarious supernatural tracks but she owned it like a boss. Who can forget Simar becoming a Makkhi (Fly)? During this phase, she also dealt with a divorce. She has always shown immense poise and dignity. Also Read - Kapil Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Mehra and other stars who once threatened to quit their popular TV shows but stayed back

Strong-headed

In 2018, she tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim. It was her second marriage. Dipika Kakar's inter-religious marriage raised eyeballs especially after news surfaced that she had got an Islamic name for herself. The actress said it was a personal decision and did not entertain any gossip. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim's father hospitalised after brain stroke; actor requests fans to send their prayers

Family-oriented

Dipika Kakar is a source of inspiration for her family. We can see how beautifully she manages both her parents' and in-laws. While many might say that she is lucky to have good family support, there is no denying that Dipika Kakar knows how to make people feel special. She is like the emotional anchor we hope for.

Powerhouse actress

Dipika Kakar proved that she can do versatile role as she aced her character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Everyone fell in love with the character of Sonakshi. Dipika brought in a lot of warmth, humour and romance to the role. She was good in Qayamat Ki Raat as well.

Relatable

Her YouTube channel Dipiki Ki Duniya is also a huge hit. Fans love the various recipes, hacks and routines she shares. The best part is that Dipika Kakar seems as relatable as our neighbour next door.

On the occasion of her birthday, we wish her the best of health, success and happiness!