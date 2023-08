Dipika Kakar is best known as Simar from Sasural Simar Ka. The actress enjoyed the best phase of her career with this show. It also brought her closer to the love of her life. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other while working on this show. Now the two are happily married and even embraced parenthood. It was in the month of June that Dipika Kakar gave birth to their son. The proud parents named their munchkin Ruhaan. Today is Dipika Kakar's birthday and she celebrated it with her little one. Also Read - Dipika Kakar shares an adorable picture of husband Shoaib and son Ruhaan playing with each other, pens an emotional note

Dipika Kakar's birthday celebrations

On Dipika Kakar's Insta stories, there are several birthday wishes and pictures giving fans a glimpse into her birthday celebration. Shoaib Ibrahim ensured to make it special for her and of course, the presence of Ruhaan made it all the more special. Do not miss looking at the pretty three-tire birthday cake. One can see a picture of an angel mother holding a baby.



Apart from this, Shoaib Ibrahim showered Dipika Kakar with many expensive gifts. The couple captures everything in a VLog. Shoaib Ibrahim posted a Vlog on YouTube revealing how he made Dipika Kakar's birthday an exciting one by gifting her gifts every day. From a Gucci scarf to her favourite food, Shoaib Ibrahim planned everything. However, the best part of the video is when there are glimpses of baby Ruhaan.

Check out the Vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim below:

In the video further, Shoaib Ibrahim also gave an update about his show Anjooni. He said that the show may come to an end. However, he said that nobody from the production house has confirmed anything about it as yet. But he said that the show gave him immense love, appreciation and success and he is happy about its journey.

Talking about Dipika Kakar, she has taken a break from acting and is completely focused on being a good mother. Through Vlogs, she has been sharing her journey of motherhood and keeping fans posted about everything. They are yet to share a picture of baby Ruhaan revealing his face.