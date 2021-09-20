Dipika Kakar FINALLY reacts to the pregnancy rumours with a savage retort

There have been rumours that Dipika Kakar is pregnant since some months now. After her last show, she has been mostly at home other than doing a music video. The lady was spotted in the city by the paps some days back. One of them asked her if the rumours of her having a baby were true or not. Dipika Kakar savagely retorted to the media person, "Really? I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys." The past couple of months have been hectic for Dipika Kakar. Her father-in-law got a stroke and was hospitalised. Later, they had to set up a medical unit for him at home. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty's homecoming post for Shamita Shetty, Gwyneth Paltrow launches LED-mirrors for women's private part and more

In fact, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim decide to keep him in their room. Some fans commented on how the couple's privacy was being compromised by her in-law's. Angry, Dipika Kakar took to social media to blast such trolls. She told them that they did not know the value of family and for her, Shoaib Ibrahim's parents were like her own. People lauded the couple for their strong stance against such mentality. Dipika Kakar did a cameo on Sasural Simar Ka 2 as well. But her part was a limited one.

The two got married in 2018 in Shoaib Ibrahim's hometown in an Islamic ceremony. Since then, they have been busy with projects. The actress was dating him for five long years. They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika Kakar was formerly married to an aviation employee but the married ended due to differences.