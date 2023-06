Dipika Kakar is due to welcome her first child in the world anytime soon, and just recently she took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her fully grown baby bump along with her husband and TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, where she cheered for her hubby and expressed her feelings towards him. Fans are gushing over this romantic picture, and they cannot wait to see a glimpse of the little one soon. Dipika, who flaunts her fully grown baby bump, got a beautiful prediction from her fellow mommy, Gauahar Khan, who just welcomed a baby boy into the world. Gauahar Khan dropped the beautiful message for Dipika and asked her to get ready to welcome the beautiful baby girl as she has the feeling. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim hugs mom-to-be Dipika Kakar's baby bump in an UNSEEN pic; fans get excited for the good news

Dipika Kakar shares a picture of her fully grown baby bump, and Gauahar Khan asks her to get ready to welcome a beautiful baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Gauahar Khan obviously couldn't contain her excitement and dropped the beautiful comment for soon-to-be mommy Dipika Kakar. Dipika has been extremely active on her vlogs, and we can only see that she is all prepared and excited to welcome the new member of the family soon. While Shoaib, who has been her rock during the pregnancy, is eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby. In this solo picture of Dipika Kakar you can clearly see the pregnancy glow on the actress as she happily poses flaunting her baby baby under the lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Shoaib and Dipika have longed for having their baby over the years, and finally they are blessed with it. Dipika's due date is in July, and the soon-to-be mommy and daddy have even packed their bags and are only waiting for the final call on the baby. Dipika has cherished every bit of her pregnancy, and she believes she and Shoaib are going to be the best parents of her kids. There are lots of friends to guide them, including Gauahar Khan.