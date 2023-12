TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's son Ruhaan has recently turned six months old and the entire family was seen celebrating the occasion. As their son was born premature, he was kept in the NICU. The mommy Dipika got teary-eyed as she shared a video clip of feeding Ruhaan medicine for the first time after he was brought home. She said her baby was in NICU and nurses would feed him medicines. When he was brought home, she mixed medicine in her milk and was feeding him at home. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals the most romantic gift husband Shoaib Ibrahim gave her after wedding

Well, Shoaib is a doting husband and he went to get cakes for her as he celebrated Dipika's journey as a mother. Shoaib said that he especially got a cake for Dipika as he said that one should not forget that a woman’s life also changes completely. They fanily brought 3 cakes for Ruhaan and they had a small cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of all the family members. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets love from Malaika Arora, Farah Khan as she lovingly serves 20 kg biryani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Have a look at Dipika Kakar's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

As Ruhaan started his solid meals, mommy Dipika was seen feeding mashed apple juice to him. The little on was seen grabbing the spoon to eat all by himself. Shoaib said that a mother goes through several changes physically, emotionally, mentally. He even said that every mom is special in their own way. He even said that one should always celebrate the mother as well along with the baby. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reveals son Ruhaan is in pain due to teething; shares her ordeal and remedies in new vlog

Dipika also appreciated husband Shoaib and said that he is always there by her side. She said that they are mentally present for each other. The two manage to give major love goals to many with their special gestures for one another.