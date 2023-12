Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting all the love from the audience. This season, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur are seen as the contestants this season. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the most popular contestants. He has a massive fan following on social media and people love watching his vlogs. His wife, Dipika is also very popular and she also has her own YouTube channel. She has recently shared how she made 20 kgs of chicken biryani for the cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

She prepared the biryani all by herself and had shared the video of how she had 10kgs of chicken and also made sweets for them. She revealed that this was the first time she made so much amount of biryani. Now, the promo of the episode has come out where we see Dipika serving biryani for everyone. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to Manisha Rani; complete list of new wildcards

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora praise Dipika Kakar

In the promo, we see Dipika bringing in biryani for everyone along with a lot of disposable dishes. Judges Farah Khan and Malaika Arora were highly impressed. Special guest Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi were also happy seeing biryani. Ritvik and Gauahar were also excited to have Dipika's daawat. Also Read - Malaika Arora chooses NOT to react after a male fan touches her back while clicking pictures, netizens say ‘Horrible discomfort’

Trending Now

Farah strictly told Rithvik that the judges will eat first. Everyone loved the biryani and Farah, Malaika praised Dipika for making biryani for everyone. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Dipika has always been praising her husband, Shoaib. She has been his biggest support. Shoaib also loves his family a lot. Recently, we spotted Dipika on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with her son, Ruhaan. Dipika, Shoaib and Ruhaan's pictures are always a treat for fans. They make for an adorable happy family.