Dipika Kakar has taken a sabbatical from her acting career to focus on her personal life. Right now, the actress is taking care of herself and her new-born son, Ruhaan, who is 5 months old. Dipika was spotted by the paparazzi in the city along with her son Ruhaan and faced massive trolling by the netizens. Dipika is one of the soft targets for the social media trolls, and she often faces mocking for no reason. And even today, when Dipika was spotted in the town by the paparazzi, she got trolled for apparently not covering her 5-month-old in a proper way. Well, usually celebrities are trolled for covering their bahu, but Dipika is facing criticism for doing the opposite. And this instance once again proves that these faceless trolls are jobless.

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar stepping out with her 5-month-old son and getting badly trolled.

One user commented, "Itna chhota baby hai, thoda cover to karna chahiye, season change ho raha hai". There are many who have come out in support of Dipika and are slamming the haters for mean and hateful comments.

Dipika Kakar gave birth to Ruhaan in June, and the little boy is all grown and is happily looking around the world. Dipika and Shoaib counted Ruhaan as their biggest blessing, as they were trying very hard to have a baby. Dipika even shared instances of miscarriage and revealed being shattered. Overlooking all the negativity, Dipika and Shoaib are extremely happy in their parenthood, and they often keep sharing anecdotes on their YouTube channel.

Currently, Shoaib Ibrahim is the strong contender on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and Dipika reached the sets with her son Ruhaan to root for her husband.