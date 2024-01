Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are couple goals. They both met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. They have been each other's support every time. Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy, Ruhaan in 2023. They two have always been close to their families and Dipika recently announced she is taking a break from work to be with the family. Dipika, Ruhaan and Shoaib make for an adorable family. Shoaib is currently a part of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 and is one of the strongest contestants. Dipika has been his biggest support and visits the sets often to be with Shoaib. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian delicacy for Shoaib Ibrahim and rest of the cast and crew

Dipika and Shoaib's vlogs are quite famous. They keep sharing about their day-to-day life in the vlogs and have a massive fan following. Dipika has been sharing a lot about her motherhood journey and her baby. Now, Dipika has shared a vlog where she has spoken about her son, Ruhaan's soft-solid eating schedule. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Dipika Kakar and more: A look at Bollywood, TV actresses who opened up on their post pregnancy journey

Dipika reveals Ruhaan's favourite food

She has revealed in the video that they have started feeding Ruhaan soft solids now. She shared that Ruhaan likes papaya, pumpkin and bananas but doesn't like apples and pears. She said that apple doesn't suit Ruhaan because it leads to bloating and uneasiness for him. She added that apples don't suit her also and hence, that could be the reason why Ruhaan also doesn't like them. Also Read - Dipika Kakar pens an appreciation post for Shoaib Ibrahim for being a wonderful father and husband

She shared that they are on a trial and error phase where they are trying to understand what Ruhaan likes and what he does not like. She further revealed that the doctors have asked her not to feed dal pani to Ruhaan. She also shared that the doctors have advised her to feed breastmilk to Ruhaan only for six months.

Dipika further spoke about an adorable moment between Shoaib and Ruhaan. She revealed that they went out for a birthday party and this is the first time Ruhaan will be eating with them outside. This is a big story in TV news.

Shoaib feeds Ruhaan for the first time

She said, "This moment had to be captured as Shoaib finally got a chance to feed Ruhaan for the first time. Nothing could be better than Shoaib feeding Ruhaan is first proper meal and our little boy happily ate all the khichdi that I had packed for him."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges. This season, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra are seen as the contestants this season.

Recently, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar and others had entered the show as wild card contestants. However, Awez had to leave the show because he was injured.