Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for the newest couple to enter the parenthood club. The Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became parents to a baby boy on June 21, 2023. It was a premature delivery as the actress had to undergo an emergency c-section. Their baby arrived a few weeks before anticipated. Thanks to the almighty, everything is fine and the baby's health is improving too. Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that the baby has been kept in NICU and with each day, his health is improving. In a new Vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have given a health update about their little one. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS why Dipika Kakar has not been discharged yet from the hospital

Dipika Kakar shares a health update about her son

In the video, Dipika Kakar talks about how she is able to see the face of her baby properly. She said that now that masks and all have been removed so they are able to see his face properly. She expressed happiness that the baby's health is improving and that she feels really nice to see Shoaib smiling whenever he sees the baby. Dipika Kakar expressed that she thought that they would be able to take baby home in a few days but she got scared when she got to know that it would take a few weeks. But she said it is a process and all is well. Also Read - Dipika Kakar’s heartfelt reaction after becoming mommy to a baby boy proves how much she craved to become a mother [Watch video]

Further in the Vlog, we see Shoaib Ibrahim's mother and cousin visiting Dipika Kakar in the hospital. We also see them celebrating Eid. As an Eidi, Shoaib Ibrahim gives Dipika Kakar a nose ring. He expresses that Dipika Kakar has given the best Eidi to him in the form of Chotu. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba recalls receiving call at 3 am as Dipika Kakar was rushed to hospital for delivery; says 'Bhabhi was very strong, Bhai was...'

Trending Now

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's video below:

In an earlier Vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim had revealed the reason why Dipika Kakar is still in the hospital. He shared that since she has to provide feed to their baby at least three times a day, she is still in the hospital. They stay in Mira Road and the hospital is in Bandra so it is impossible to go back and forth so many times. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.