Dipika Kakar gives the best birthday gift to her husband Shoaib Ibrahim; its cost will leave you in a tizzy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the power couples in the TV industry. They set strong relationship goals for all. They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and since then they have been together. Their love story is among the cutest of all. On social media, the two stars keep sharing sweet pictures and videos leaving all their fans gushing hard. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim turned a year older and of course, his wifey Dipika Kakar made sure to make his birthday a memorable one. She didn't just plan a day out around the city, she also got him a perfect gift. Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol on screen in the latest installment?

As per the report in TellyChakkar, Dipika Kakar got Shoaib Ibrahim the most perfect gift. She gave him swanky white sneakers by the brand Gucci. The cost of it will leave you all surprised. Reportedly, the white sneakers are worth Rs 77k. WHAT! Well, bade log ki badi baatein, hai na? Apart from this, Shoaib also received a greeting card from his father. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer to be the superstar's first multiverse film; might follow Vikram's path? [Deets Inside]

Dipika Kakar also danced on Shoaib Ibrahim's latest song Aahista Aahista to make his day special. Check out the video below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to OPEN UP about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Karan Johar's show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

On the other hand, Shoaib too shared an appreciation post for his wifey. He shared a candid picture and wrote, "All i want to say is I love you Dipi. Thank you for everything. Thankyou for loving me blessed to have you #alhamdulillah."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Now didn't we say they are the perfect couple in town? Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim sure an example of perfect love. Watch this space for more updates from the field of showbiz.