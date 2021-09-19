Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's sassy reaction to pregnancy rumors will win your hearts

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are the cutest couple of telly land. They got married in 2018 and often keep sharing some lovey-dovey posts. However, many times, Dipika Kakar has been asked about pregnancy. She has always denied and has been irritated with these questions. Recently, there have been rumours of her pregnancy. Now, once again Dipika has reacted to these rumours and she has a sassy reply this time. She was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai where she was questioned about the rumours. Dipika said that if such news arises, it can't be kept hidden from the public and she will inform everyone herself. Also Read - Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim LASH OUT at trolls saying the actress has become a 'naukrani' of the house

One of the journalists asked if the actress is going to give the good news. Dipika said, "Really? I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys." Recently, Dipika's father-in-law was discharged from the hospital a few days ago. Post that Shoaib and Dipika offered their bedroom to him, which became a hot topic on social media. People started saying that Shoaib has made Dipika a naukrani of the house and that their private space is getting invaded. Dipika and Shoaib then recorded a video where they have lashed out at such people who said this. They looked very angry and have asked people not to cross their limits. Dipika was extremely disappointed with such rumours about her and slammed all those who made such nasty comments and disrespected her in-laws.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress was recently spotted in a traditional avatar as stepped out for an event. While fans were ecstatic to see her, many of them wondered about the absence of husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The fans and media were super happy as we saw the actress clicking several cute selfies with them.